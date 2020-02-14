Iamthemorning’s Marjana Semkina releases video for her new single Still Life

Marjana Semkina has released a video for her new single Still Life.

The track has been taken from the Iamthemorning vocalist’s new solo album Sleepwalking, which launched today (February 14) through Kscope.

The song features a guest appearance from Dream Theater keyboard maestro Jordan Rudess.

Semkina says: “Still Life was one of the last songs I’d written for the album. It's a reflection on always being away from home and your loved ones and never feeling quite content because you're never really where you want to be, with who you want to be, there's always something missing. This song is a very personal one because it's a dedication to someone.”

As for Sleepwalking, Semkina adds: “I never thought I’d be able to muster the courage to actually make a solo album. It's a big step for me and it's an important personal achievement because this means I managed to get over a lot of doubts and insecurities.

“They never quite went away but I don't let them command my actions any more, and I’m pretty proud because it took years of work for me to get here. I'm glad I have the platform to talk openly through music about things and feelings that were buried deep for years and I’m glad that so far, the scene has been very welcoming and accepting of what I have to say.

“Let's hope it'll continue developing in this direction. It's also my first project that was funded through Patreon so this album us a tribute to all the freedoms that I have in my life because I have the support of my listeners.”

In addition to the new video, Semkina has also released a remix of the track which has been created by North Atlantic Oscillation.

Along with along Rudess, Semkina is joined on the record by Craig Blundell and Nick Beggs, as well as the St. Petersburg Orchestra's frequent collaborator Vlad Avy.