Iamthemorning announce European tour

Iamthemorning have announced a run of tour dates leading up to their appearance at this year’s Summer’s End festival.

They’ll play three shows in the Netherlands followed by one in London before playing the weekender in Chepstow on October 6, which also features Frost*, The Tangent and others.

The Russian duo say: “Hey Europe, we’ll be in you for a few dates, playing our sweet songs about pain and death, burning down houses and unicorns, very soon.

“It’s short notice, we know, but doesn’t it just make it sweeter? Come say ‘hi’ – we will be delighted to meet everyone.”

Iamthemorning released third album Lighthouse last year. Support on the upcoming Netherlands dates comes from A Liquid Landscape. See the full list of dates below.

Sep 24: Eindhoven Femme Festival, NL

Sep 28: Maastricht Musiekg Ieterij, NL

Sep 30: Uden De Pul, NL

Oct 01: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij, NL

Oct 03: London Bush Hall, UK

Oct 06: Chepstow Summer’s End, UK

Russian duo iamthemorning on the beauty of melancholy