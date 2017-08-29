Rush men aren’t working on new band says friend

A friend of Rush’s Alex Lifeson has shot down rumours that the guitarist is working on forming a new band with frontman Geddy Lee.

The rumour came from US rock commentator Eddie Trunk, who said the pair had been talking about a project entitled LeeLifeson, so they could keep working together following the retirement of drummer Neal Peart.

But Donna Halper, a former radio presented who was involved with helping Rush break America in the 1970s, has asked Lifeson about the suggestion.

Halper says via Facebook (as reported by RushIsABand.com): “I spoke to Alex about the online rumours and he tole me there’s no LeeLifeson collaboration in the works.

“Both Geddy and Alex keep in close touch, of couse, but both are very busy with their own projects. Neither has any plans for forming a band or touring or anything like that in the immediate future.

“As Alex just told me, the rumours are only rumours.”

Meanwhile, Rush spokeswoman Meg Symsyk has toldSixx Sense: “With all love to Eddie Trunk, who is a friend, his comments were his own opinion, purely speculative and not based on any fact.

“What I can tell you is that when and if Alex and Geddy decide to work together, that announcement will come from them – not a third party.”

Rush appeared to come to an end after their R40 tour in 2015, with Peart accepting the description of himself as “retired.” The situation has never been completely clarified, although Lee and Lifeson appeared to accept last year that the trio’s touring career was over.

