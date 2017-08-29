Mogwai release new track Eternal Panther

Mogwai have streamed their track Eternal Panther, the B-side to current single Party In The Dark, ahead of the release of new album Every Country’s Sun. Hear it above.

The LP arrives on September 1 via Rock Action Records, and gained its title from a friend of the band who believed that every country in the world had its own sun in the sky, which is why it’s hotter and brighter in some places than in others.

Rock Action say: “Every Country’s Sun takes two decades of Mogwai’s signature, contrasting sounds – towering intensity, pastoral introspection, synth-rock minimalism, DNA-detonating volume – and distills it, beautifully, into 56 concise minutes of gracious elegance, hymnal trance-rock, and transcendental euphoria.

“It’s a structural soundscape built from stark foundations up; from a gentle, twinkling, synth-rock spectre to a solid, blown-out, skyward-thrusting obelisk.

“This is music as a keep-out chrysalis, protective audio armour through exalting organs and portentous, dissonant guitar fuzz warping at the edges, bending the world inside-out into a reality in which you’d much rather live.”

Every Country’s Sun is available for pre-order now. The band have a run of UK, European and US tour dates in the coming months – see the full list below.

Mogwai Every Country’s Sun tracklist

Coolverine Party In The Dark Brain Sweeties Crossing The Road Material aka 47 20 Size 1000 Foot Face Don’t Believe The Fife Battered At A Scramble Old Poisons Every Country’s Sun

Sep 07: Leeds Brudenell Community Room, UK

Sep 08: Portmeirion Festival No.6, UK

Oct 10: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 11: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden

Oct 12: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 13: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 14: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 17: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Oct 18: Lille Aeronef, France

Oct 20: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 23: Paris Grand Rex, France

Oct 25: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 26: Basel Reithalle, Switzerland

Oct 27: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Oct 28: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Oct 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 20: San Diego Observatory N. Park, CA

Nov 21: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Nov 22: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Nov 30: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Dec 01: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 02: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Dec 03: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Dec 05: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Dec 06: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Dec 07: Boston Royale Nightclub, MA

Dec 08: New York Terminal 5, NY

Dec 09: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Dec 10: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Dec 15: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

