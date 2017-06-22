Kyros replace Southern Empire at Summer’s End

Kyros have been added to the bill for this year’s Summer’s End festival.

The UK’s longest-running prog rock festival will take place at The Drill Hall, Chepstow, on October 6-8, with bands including Frost*, Iamthemorning, The Tangent, Midnight Sun and Franck Carducci among the artists confirmed for the event.

But after Sean Timms and his Southern Empire project were forced to cancel their European tour, it means a space was left in the festival schedule – and London’s Kyros, previously known as Synaesthesia, have stepped into the lineup. They’ll take to the stage on Sunday, October 8.

Festival Founder Huw Lloyd-Jones says: “Kyros are one of the best young bands in prog and this slot on the Sunday afternoon of the festival will allow them to really showcase what they can do to a sell-out audience. We can’t wait for everyone to experience their live show.”

While tickets are sold out for Summer’s End, the full lineup of sister festival Winter’s End will be announced in early July.

Leap Of Faith tickets for the event, which will run at the same venue between April 27-29, 2018, are available directly from the official website.

Organisers say: “We have some very exciting announcements to come about the lineup but, as with Summer’s End, have decided to kick things off with the launch of Leap Of Faith tickets.

“Sales of these advance weekend tickets help us to commit to booking the bands we – and, hopefully, you – want at the festival.

“At just £95 for a weekend ticket and t-shirt, these are a great way to get a discount and help us organise the best festival we can.”

Kyros’ most recent album was 2016’s Vox Humana.

Live: Summer's End Festival

