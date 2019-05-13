Hellyeah announce new album Welcome Home

Hellyeah will release their new studio album later this year.

It’s titled Welcome Home and will feature the final recordings of late drummer Vinnie Paul. It’ll arrive on September 27 via Eleven Seven Music.

The news comes after the band’s weekend show in Las Vegas which was held in honour of Vinnie, who died in June last year at the age of 54.

Hellyeah brought in Stone Sour’s Roy Mayorga for the performance, which also saw May 11 officially declared Vinnie Paul Day by the Clark County Board Of Commissioners.

A portion of the proceeds from the sold-out show, were donated to The American Heart Association.

And along with the album announcement, Hellyeah have also confirmed they’ll head out on the road across the US throughout the summer in support of Welcome Home.

Bassist Kyle Sanders says: “While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can’t not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we’re not going on the road, we have to.

“Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn’t promote this record properly. He’d be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever… and we know that.”

Hellyeah released a video for their track 333 back in March – and this coming Friday, a video for the album’s title track will be released.

The album is now available to pre-order.

Hellyeah 2019 US tour dates

Jul 23: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Jul 24: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 26: Silver Springs The Fillmore, MD

Jul 27: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jul 30: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Jul 31: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Aug 01: Green Bay The Green Bay Distillery, WI

Aug 03: Denver Summit, CO

Aug 04: Sturgis Iron Horse Saloon, SD

Aug 07: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 08: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Aug 10: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Aug 11: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Aug 13: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Aug 14: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Aug 16: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Aug 17: Dallas House of Blues, TX