Hellyeah recruit Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga for Vinnie Paul tribute show

Hellyeah have recruited Stone Sour’s Roy Mayorga for their upcoming tribute show in honour of the late Vinnie Paul.

They’ll take to the stage at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas on May 11 and have brought in the drummer for the special event.

Hellyeah say: “Please welcome our dear friend and brother Roy Mayorga, who will be guesting behind the drum kit as we honour our brother Vinnie Paul.

“These men had so much love and mutual respect for each other, this makes our transition so much easier. Ready or not, here we come!”

Announcing the show, the band said: “Please join us, together with our metal family, friends and fans, to celebrate the life of our brother and bandmate with a very special one night only event: Hellyeah: A Celebration Of The Life Of Vinnie Paul.”

A percentage of the profits from each ticket sold for the show will be donated to the American Heart Association in Vinnie’s honour.

Hellyeah have been working on a new album, which will feature the final recordings of Vinnie, who died in June last year at the age of 54.

In March, the band released a video for their new single 333.