Hellyeah release new single 333, featuring Vinnie Paul's final recordings

Hellyeah have launched a video for their new single 333.

Taken from their upcoming, as yet unnamed new album, the single features the final recordings from the late Vinnie Paul.

Singer Chad Gray says: "Vinnie originally came up with the idea for 333. A lot of people may think Vinnie was just a drummer, but he was much more than just a badass, slamming, smashing drummer. He understood production and composition and he was very much a contributor to the writing process.



"This song was his baby; it belonged to and came from him. Unfortunately, by the time I was ready to actually write the lyrics, it was after Vinnie had passed.

"The lyrics embrace and recognise the feelings that most metal fans have," he adds. "Being treated like outcasts and being judged for the way we look or dress. It’s a reminder to all the metal fans that no matter what, you will always have a place in our worldwide metal community. With that said... welcome to the family! We’re all the root of half evil reppin’ 333!



"I love 333 and what it represents: being half evil. It was a part of Dime (Darrell Abbott) and (brother) Vinnie before Hellyeah was formed, and very much became a part of Hellyeah as we carried the torch for Dimebag.

"They were both so accepting of me and many others, and they taught us to treat people with respect, dignity and humility."

Hellyeah recently announced they will perform a one-off concert in tribute to Vinnie Paul's legacy at the House of Blues in Las Vegas on May 11. A percentage of the profits from each ticket sold will be donated to the American Heart Association in Paul's honour. Limited amount of tickets can be purchased now.

Early pre-orders of the new album are available now.