Guns N’ Roses sell 1m European tickets in 1 day

Guns N’ Roses sold a million tickets for their upcoming European tour in a single day, it’s been revealed.
General sales opened on Friday morning (December 9) after Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan confirmed their first appearances in Europe since their reunion earlier this year.
The Not In This Lifetime tour had already notched up two million sales from previously-available events.
Last month Guns N’ Roses topped Pollstar’s global concert income chart, with an average take of $5.5m per show. But they also topped the ticket price list with an average entry fee of $117.
Last week GnR guitarist Richard Fortus revealed that he’d been asked to join Slash’s solo band before the reunion, but felt too much loyalty to Rose, adding: “I couldn’t do that to my friend. That would be such a slap in the face.”
The currently-confirmed 2017 dates take in Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and North America but it’s thought even more shows are to be announced.
Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime 2017 tour dates so far
Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome, Japan
Jan 22: Kobe World Memorial Hall, Japan
Jan 25: Yokohama Arena, Japan
Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan
Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan
Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium, New Zealand
Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zealand
Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium, Australia
Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium, Australia
Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium, Australia
Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Feb 18: Adelaide Oval, Australia
Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium, Australia
Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore
Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium, Thailand
Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE
May 27: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
May 30: Bilbao San Mames Stadium, Spain
Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Martimo De Alges, Portugal
Jun 04: Madrid Vincente Calderon Stadium, Spain
Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 10: Imola Greenfield, Italy
Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 16: London Olympic Stadium, UK
Jun 17: London Olympic Stadium, UK
Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energy, Poland
Jun 22: Hannover Messe, Germany
Jun 24: Werchter Classic, Belgium
Jun 27: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jun 29: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden
Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 04: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jul 07: Paris Stade De France, France
Jul 10: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria
Jul 12: Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland
Jul 15: Tel Aviv Israel Hayarkon Park, Israel
Jul 27: St Louis Dome At America”s Center, MO
Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN
Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field At Mile High, CO
Aug 08: Miami Marlins Stadium, FL
Aug 16: Buffalo New Era Field, NY
Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC
Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON
Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB
Aug 27: Regina New Mosaic Stadium At Evraz Place, SK
Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 01: Vancouver Place Stadium, BC
Sep 03: George Gorge, WA
Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX
Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
