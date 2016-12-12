Guns N’ Roses sell 1m European tickets in 1 day

Guns N’ Roses sold a million tickets for their upcoming European tour in a single day, it’s been revealed.

General sales opened on Friday morning (December 9) after Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan confirmed their first appearances in Europe since their reunion earlier this year.

The Not In This Lifetime tour had already notched up two million sales from previously-available events.

Last month Guns N’ Roses topped Pollstar’s global concert income chart, with an average take of $5.5m per show. But they also topped the ticket price list with an average entry fee of $117.

Last week GnR guitarist Richard Fortus revealed that he’d been asked to join Slash’s solo band before the reunion, but felt too much loyalty to Rose, adding: “I couldn’t do that to my friend. That would be such a slap in the face.”

The currently-confirmed 2017 dates take in Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and North America but it’s thought even more shows are to be announced.

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome, Japan

Jan 22: Kobe World Memorial Hall, Japan

Jan 25: Yokohama Arena, Japan

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium, New Zealand

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zealand

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium, Australia

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium, Australia

Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium, Australia

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval, Australia

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium, Australia

Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium, Thailand

Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE

May 27: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

May 30: Bilbao San Mames Stadium, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Martimo De Alges, Portugal

Jun 04: Madrid Vincente Calderon Stadium, Spain

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Imola Greenfield, Italy

Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 16: London Olympic Stadium, UK

Jun 17: London Olympic Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energy, Poland

Jun 22: Hannover Messe, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Classic, Belgium

Jun 27: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jul 07: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Israel Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 27: St Louis Dome At America”s Center, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field At Mile High, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Stadium, FL

Aug 16: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina New Mosaic Stadium At Evraz Place, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver Place Stadium, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

