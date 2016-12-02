Guns N’ Roses bring fans on stage to beat up 'Donald Trump'

An effigy of US president elect Donald Trump was smashed on stage by Guns N’ Roses fans in Mexico earlier this week.

A video published by TMZ, above, shows a large pinata being lowered from the rigging at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, before Axl Rose says: “Let’s bring up some people, and give them a fucking stick. I just want you to express yourself, however you feel.”

The frontman is seen grinning as four fans are given bats and begin smashing the effigy.

Trump made enemies in Mexico during his presidential campaign by promising to build an “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall” between the two nations – and added that he’d make Mexico pay for it.

Earlier last month during a show in Brazil, Rose changed a line from Guns N’ Roses track Civil War to sing: “Look at the fear that Trump is feeding”. A week later he responded to Trump’s appointment of an Attorney General by saying: “Good people don’t listen to, acknowledge, nominate or elect people like Senator Jeff Sessions.”

Guns N’ Roses continue their Not In This Lifetime tour, featuring the return of classic-era members Slash and Duff McKagan. It’s thought the band are poised to announce European and UK shows in addition to those already listed.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime 2017 tour dates so far

Japan – with Babymetal

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome

Jan 22: Kobe World Memorial Hall

Jan 25: Yokohama Arena

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia & New Zealand

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

Asia

Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium Thailand

Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE

