Watch Steven Adler perform with Guns N' Roses cover band

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has performed a number of songs from the band’s Use Your Illusion albums live.

Answering critics who he says accuse him of not being able to play tracks from the 1991 albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, Alder tells Mitch Lafon (via LA Weekly): “For all the people that don’t think I’m capable of playing songs off of Use You Illusion, here you go. Thank you for your concerns.”

His comments relate to video footage of him performing a full set of GNR tracks with a tribute band called Son Of A Gun at The Roxy Live club in Buenos Aires following the band’s gig in the Argentinean capital last month.

The setlist included covers of GNR’s Use Your Illusion tracks Back Off Bitch, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and You Could Be Mine. They also played other GNR classics on the night. Footage of Adler’s performance can be viewed below.

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have been on the road on their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour – but the drum position is being filled by Frank Ferrer. Adler has, however, appeared at some of the shows, playing on the songs My Michelle and Out Ta Get Me.

This week, posters teasing upcoming Guns N’ Roses dates have reportedly started appearing in cities around the world, including Dublin, Ireland, and London in the UK. It is expected that further Not In This Lifetime tour dates will be announced in due course.

