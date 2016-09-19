Green Day pull out of 4 shows due to illness

Green Day have pulled out of the opening four shows on their North American tour due to an illness that has affected the band and crew.

The September 20 gig in St Louis, September 21 show in Chicago and September 24 concert in Detroit have all been postponed, with new dates to be announced in due course. However, the September 23 appearance in Toronto, Canada, has been cancelled and will not be replaced with a new date.

Tickets for the three affected US shows will be honoured for the re-arranged dates.

Green Day say: “We’re so sad to announce we have to postpone three shows and cancel Toronto. Many of us have been battling this infection for days on end to be ready, and it just got the best of us.”

The tour is in support of the band’s upcoming 12th album Revolution Radio, which launches on October 7 via Reprise Records. Green Day this month released a video for their new track Bang Bang, taken from the upcoming album.

Last week, a trailer for the comedy Ordinary World, starring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, was released.

In his debut lead film role, Armstrong plays Perry Miller – an ageing former punk rocker settling into suburban life.

Sep 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO (postponed)

Sep 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL (postponed)

Sep 23: Toronto World Cup Of Hockey, ON (cancelled)

Sep 24: Detroit Fillmore, MI (postponed)

Sep 26: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 28: Sayreville Starland Theater, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Oct 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy

Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden

Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany

Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany

The 11 best pop punk songs, by ROAM's Alex Costello