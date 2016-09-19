Green Day pull out of 4 shows due to illness

Green Day have pulled out of the opening four shows on their North American tour due to an illness that has affected the band and crew.
The September 20 gig in St Louis, September 21 show in Chicago and September 24 concert in Detroit have all been postponed, with new dates to be announced in due course. However, the September 23 appearance in Toronto, Canada, has been cancelled and will not be replaced with a new date.
Tickets for the three affected US shows will be honoured for the re-arranged dates.
Green Day say: “We’re so sad to announce we have to postpone three shows and cancel Toronto. Many of us have been battling this infection for days on end to be ready, and it just got the best of us.”
The tour is in support of the band’s upcoming 12th album Revolution Radio, which launches on October 7 via Reprise Records. Green Day this month released a video for their new track Bang Bang, taken from the upcoming album.
Last week, a trailer for the comedy Ordinary World, starring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, was released.
In his debut lead film role, Armstrong plays Perry Miller – an ageing former punk rocker settling into suburban life.
- Airbourne's track by track guide to Breakin' Outta Hell
- BANNED! The Rock Music Censorship Quiz
- The story of how a spiteful ballad turned Green Day into megastars
- The 10 best songs inspired by Talk Like A Pirate Day
Green Day tour dates
Sep 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO (postponed)
Sep 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL (postponed)
Sep 23: Toronto World Cup Of Hockey, ON (cancelled)
Sep 24: Detroit Fillmore, MI (postponed)
Sep 26: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH
Sep 28: Sayreville Starland Theater, NJ
Sep 29: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA
Oct 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Oct 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY
Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA
Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA
Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy
Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany
Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden
Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany
Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland
Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France
Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Feb 08: London The O2, UK
Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany