Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong in Ordinary World film trailer

A trailer has been released for Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s upcoming movie Ordinary World.

The comedy – named after a track on Green Day’s upcoming 12th album Revolution Radio – marks Armstrong’s debut lead film role and tells the tale of Perry Miller, an ageing former punk rocker settling into suburban life.

It was originally called Geezer and premiered at at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, before the change of name.

The trailer for Ordinary World can be viewed below.

Singer and guitarist Armstrong has previous acting experience, having starred in Nurse Jackie, Like Sunday, Like Rain and also making a cameo appearance in This Is 40. He also appeared in the Green Day-based Broadway musical American Idiot.

A synopsis of Ordinary World reads: “The mid-life crisis of a husband and father who, on his 40th birthday, he seeks to revisit his former life as the lead singer in a popular punk band though his middle-aged reality quickly – and hilariously – clashes with the indulgences of his youth.”

Green Day this month released a video for their new track Bang Bang, taken from Revolution Radio – which launches on October 7 via Reprise Records.

Green Day head out on tour later this month in support of Revolution Radio, with dates planned across north America and Europe.

Sep 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 23: Toronto World Cup Of Hockey, ON

Sep 24: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Sep 26: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 28: Sayreville Starland Theater, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Oct 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy

Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden

Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany

Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany

Green Day's Billie Joe still has moments of self-doubt