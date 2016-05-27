Gone Is Gone release Starlight video

Gone Is Gone have released a video for their track Starlight.

The band consists of Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, and guitarist and keyboardist Mike Zarin. Last month, the band issued a video for the Violescent.

Both tracks feature on their debut self-titled album, which is out on July 8 via Rise Records and available for pre-order.

Sanders previously said: “We have been holding on to this music far too long. The gestation period has to end. Doctor’s orders, we must birth this band into the world now.

“The vibe from day one was, and has been, very therapeutic and refreshing for me. The chemistry was immediate. I can only dedicate myself to something that rewards me purely, and we are all in this for the right reasons.”

Gone Is Gone tracklist