Gone Is Gone release Violescent video

Gone Is Gone have released a video for their track Violescent – the first material from the supergroup.

The band consists of Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, and guitarist and keyboardist Mike Zarin.

The outfit are planning on releasing an EP this summer via their own label in conjunction with Rise Records/BMG.

Sanders said: “We have been holding on to this music far too long. The gestation period has to end. Doctor’s orders, we must birth this band into the world now.

“The vibe from day one was, and has been, very therapeutic and refreshing for me. The chemistry was immediate. I can only dedicate myself to something that rewards me purely, and we are all in this for the right reasons.”

Gone Is Gone will play the Dragonfly, Los Angeles, on April 27.

Further EP details will be revealed in due course.