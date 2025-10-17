The world of rock has taken to social media to pay tribute to founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley, who has died at the age of 74.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” Frehley’s family said in a statement. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Tributes have been paid by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Bruce Kulick and more.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley: "We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Peter Kriss: "With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well.

"I love you, my brother. My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace's extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As a founding member of the rock group Kiss and in Ace's solo career, Ace influenced and touch the hearts of millions of people. His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the Kiss Army.

"At this time I ask all of you to please be respectful to Ace's family and allow them to grieve privately.

"To the Kiss Army and Ace's Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all... Broken... God Bless."

Bruce Kulick: "The news of Ace’s passing is devastating to the world of rock. It has deeply affected me as well. He was one of a kind, and truly an iconic guitar player. His undeniable role in the creation and success of KISS cannot be forgotten. Not only was he loved by all, he influenced millions of guitarists around the world. RIP."

Mike McCready: "I heard about Ace Frehley‘s passing from Rick Friel who I played with in a band called Shadow. Rick was also the first guy on the bus in 1977 with a Kiss lunchbox to tell me about Ace…j ust changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978 to join Rick‘s band Warrior which turned into Shadow. We covered C’mon and Love Me.

"All my friends have spent untold hours talking about Kiss and buying Kiss stuff. Ace was a hero of mine and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years… Just listen to Alive!, I used his solo from She as a template. Ace jammed on Black Diamond with Pearl Jam at Madison Square Garden… a dream come true for me.

"I would not have picked up a guitar without Ace and Kiss’s influence.

"RIP it out Ace, you changed my life. Thank you."

Tom Morello: "My first guitar hero, Ace Frehley, has passed away. The legendary Space Ace Frehley inspired generations to love rock n roll and love rock'n'roll guitar playing. His timeless riffs and solos, the billowing smoke coming from his Les Paul, the rockets shooting from his headstock, his cool spacey onstage wobble and his unforgettable crazy laugh will be missed but will never be forgotten. Thank you, Ace, for a lifetime of great music and memories."

Steve Vai: "Ace Frehley was the embodiment of rock ’n’ roll attitude — unapologetic, loud, and irresistibly catchy. His riffs had swagger, his tone had bite, and his presence lit up stages like a supernova. The Spaceman has left the stage, but his orbit will shine forever."

A post shared by Nuno (@nunobettencourtofficial) A photo posted by on

Eddie Trunk: "It has now been officially confirmed and released by the family that my friend of 40 years Ace Frehley has passed away. This is beyond words for me on many levels. My condolences to Jeanette, Monique and all the fellow fans."

John 5: "I am so shocked and saddened that this happened to my hero and my friend. I've known Ace since 1988, and we've been very close ever since then. Ace Frehley changed the world. He influenced millions of people and changed my life. I will miss you, my friend."

Bret Michaels: "Ace, my brother, I surely cannot thank you enough for the years of great music, the many festivals we've done together and your lead guitar on Nothing But A Good Time. All my love and respect, from my family and myself - may you rest in peace!"

Mike Portnoy: "Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of one of my biggest guitar heroes. Ace Frehley was always the King of Cool…he played with such swagger…and you can literally sing every one of his solos from the first six Kiss albums they were so melodic.

"When I was in elementary school in the 70’s, I loved him so much that even though I was a drummer, my nickname at school was Ace (even a few of my school teachers called me that!)

"One of the most cherished memories of my career I’ll ever have was getting to play with him at Eddie Trunk’s 30th Anniversary Bash back in 2013 (along with Peter Criss as well!)

"My condolences go out to his family, friends and bandmates. He was surely one of kind and will always be one of my biggest guitar heroes!"

Charlie Benante: "Thank you Ace for inspiring a fellow Bronxite. We grew up in the same surroundings and both made something of ourselves. I am forever grateful to you Gene, Paul and Peter for helping to shape the musician and person I am today. I am forever grateful for the gift you gave us All. There will never be anything like Kiss again, never! I don’t care what kind of music you play, if you grew up after Kiss, they have had some influence on you! Godspeed on that Rocket ride."

More tributes to come...