Opeth announce European winter tour

Opeth have announced a European winter tour, kicking off in their homeland of Sweden.

The shows include the already announced Wembley Arena gig on November 19.

They say: “Opeth are pleased to announce a new European Tour that will start this November in their home country’s capital of Stockholm.

“Keep an eye out for a handful of other dates to be announced soon.”

VIP ticket packages are available now, while general tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (May 27).

Some fans have questioned why VIP packages include general admission tickets for some venues, while others require fans with VIP passes to also buy a general admission ticket.

Keyboard player Joakim Svalberg explains: “Some promoters allowed the VIP seller GA tickets so this is included in the Milan package for instance and some promoters did not allow GA tickets so those shows require a GA ticket purchase on top.

“And yes the price is steep but the goods included in the package aren’t cheap to make, plus there’s taxes, fees, agent and management commissions, shipping fees etc all included.

“Stuff we can’t do much about from our end and I assure you that this is hardly making the band any money. If you think it’s worth the money get a VIP and if you don’t then just buy a normal ticket.”

Opeth European winter tour 2016

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

