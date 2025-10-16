Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is reportedly in hospital on life support. According to news site TMZ, Frehley is suffering from a brain bleed as a result of the fall last month that led to the cancellation of his upcoming shows.

The report claims that sources familiar with Frehley's condition say that the guitarist is on a ventilator, but that his condition is not improving.

Frehley's fall occurred at the studio in late September while the 74-year-old was working on the next volume in his series of covers albums, Origins Vol. 4.

"Dear Rock Soldiers," fans were told on September 26. "Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, on Friday, September 26.

"Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4."

Earlier this month, Frehley's social media team updated fans again after the remainder of Frehley's 2025 dates were cancelled.

"Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates," the post read. The bookings included a handful of shows in support of 10,000 Volts, Frehley's most recent solo album. One show, at the Aamava Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, scheduled for February next year, remains on the calendar.