Five Finger Death Punch sign with Rise Records despite Prospect Park lawsuit

Five Finger Death Punch have signed a deal with Rise Records – as they remain locked in a legal battle with current label Prospect Park.

The metal outfit are being sued by Prospect Park, who say the band reneged on a contract to record a new album along with a greatest hits package.

Their new deal with Rise Records will come into effect once their commitments to Prospect Park are complete and the legal process is settled.

Craig Ericson, CEO of Rise Records, says: “I’m honoured to be working with one of the biggest arena rock bands in the world.

“I’m very confident in the future of 5FDP and Rise Records and can’t wait to hear the music they make with our company.”

5FDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory adds: “We are looking forward to the next phase of our recording career. We have had great success with our current label, Prospect Park, and will continue to enjoy further success with our next and final album – subject to surmounting the label’s court action to prevent us from recording it – after which we will commence a new and exciting label partnership with the people at Rise and BMG.”

Prospect Park accuse the band of trying to rush out a new album and “shamelessly attempting to cash in before the anticipated downfall of their addicted bandmate,” frontman Ivan Moody.

5FDP producer Kevin Churko later took the band’s side and said Prospect Park failed to pay him on time for his work on the last five 5FDP albums.

May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

Aug 26-28: Reading and Leeds Festivals, UK

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

