Giancarlo Erra releases soothing new video for Previous Tape

Nosound mainman Giancarlo Erra has released a soothing new video for Previous Tape, which you can watch below.

Previous Tape is taken from Erra's upcoming album Departure Tapes which is released through Kscope on Friday July 2.

Departure Tapes is a tribute to Erra's late father, from whom he had been largely estranged since the age of 14, was terminally ill with cancer following the release of Erra's solo debut album Ends I-VII in 2019.

“Whatever music I write, whether for a soundtrack or for a rock band, for me, song writing and melody are always something that must be there (I grew up listening to Beatles so I can't escape that!)," explains Erra. "At the same time I'm not a big fan of solos, but I'm obsessed with vocals, even if synthesised. I own a couple of synths dedicated almost exclusively to that.

"So on Previous Tape, I used a Seaboard (keyboard/synth) because it allows me to play instruments and sounds without quantised pitch, like a vocal (or a theremin), while at the same time with a dynamically controlled expression of other parameters, exactly like I would while I sing."

Erra has previously released videos for A Blues For My Father and the haunting Departure Tapes.

Departure Tapes will be available as a gatefold LP on oxblood coloured 180g vinyl, a 2-disc CD/DVD with the DVD-A/V including high resolution stereo & 5.1 mix: DVD-V: stereo 24/48 LPCM lossless mixes, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround, DTS 96/24 5.1 Surround and DVD-A: 5.1 Surround 24/48 LPCM lossless mixes and digitally.

