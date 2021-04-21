Giancarrlo Erra releases video for haunting new single Departure Tape

Nosound mainman Giancarlo Erra has released a video for his brand new Departure Tape which you can watch below. The song is taken from upcoming solo album, Departure Tapes, which will be released on Kscope on July 2.

“This track was written I think when I came back from my first visit to Italy to see my father after he had been diagnosed [with cancer]," says Erra. "It really just began as a live experiment - born and finished within one afternoon. I remember I didn't really want to do anything; I was exhausted and down, but then, when I started playing the track took shape. I discovered there was much more going on inside my head that needed to be faced. For me, music has been always the only way I can do that, and from this introspection Departure Tape was born. It's almost as a free subconscious stream of thoughts and feelings while recording everything that was happening.”

Departure Tapes is an album consisting of six contemplative recordings, written while travelling between the UK and Italy. The majority of the tracks were improvised in the studio by Erra. It is the follow up to 2019’s acclaimed album Ends I-VII, with the new recordings reflecting what, has been an extremely difficult year for Giancarlo, with the loss of his father.

“In 2019 my first solo album was just being released, and I already had the view that I wanted to be more experimental with the second one, but no precise idea how at that point," he continues. "Then my father suddenly got ill with cancer, and everything changed.”

Having had a fractured and conflicted relationship with his father since his early teenage years, Erra found a way to turn this distressing time into a cathartic experience,

“He left when I was 14 and since then he wasn't really part of my life," Erra adds. "Then I received the news of his terminal illness and somehow, I found myself in a situation where I was taking care of this man, someone who I have been distanced from for so long. During this period, I realised it had become a time for both of us to come to terms with many things. I wanted to get closure, but a positive one, for him and for me, and I think he was the same even though he maybe didn't know it; this was hard but at the same time 'healing' and in a painful twist, it was possibly the most close and positive few months I had with him since I was a small child.

“It's the first album I have created without realising I was actually writing it, as it is so intrinsically linked to one of the hardest and yet more healing parts of my life. The end result is the most experimental, and at the times, the darkest material I have ever written, without compromise or set plan. It contains all the elements of my music in a very unconscious free flowing way."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. Departure Tapes will be available as a gatefold LP on oxblood coloured 180g vinyl, a 2-disc CD/DVD with the DVD-A/V including high resolution stereo & 5.1 mix: DVD-V: stereo 24/48 LPCM lossless mixes, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround, DTS 96/24 5.1 Surround and DVD-A: 5.1 Surround 24/48 LPCM lossless mixes and digitally.

(Image credit: Kscope Records)

Giancarlo Erra: Departure Tapes

1. Dawn Tape

2. Previous Tape

3. 169th Tape

4. Unwound Tape

5. Departure Tape

6. A Blues For My Father