Ginacarlo Erra releases video for Ends VII

Nosound mainman Gaincarlo Erra has released a video for Ends VII which you can watch below. The song is taken from his debut solo album, Ends, which will be released on Kscope on April 12.

Inspired by the work of Arvo Pärt and Max Richter, the soundtracks of Nils Frahm and Clint Mansell, and the early Electronica of the likes of Roedelius and Schulze, Ends comprises a suite of eight thematically linked instrumentals, deploying sparse piano patterns, synth textures, string quartet performances, and subtle electronica. Produced and performed by Erra some of the album’s vividly cinematic soundscapes will be used in a forthcoming documentary by Australian film-maker Dion Johnson.

Erra has also announced two solo live dates where he will be performing Ends. he will play a free show at the Sir Plunket Room at The Sir Garnet in Norwich on February 25 and the Auditorium Lo Sciamano in Rome, Italy on April 13.

"I wanted to do this on my own with the most minimal setup possible," Erra tells Prog. "The most important thing is to go on stage without any pre-conceived structure and to be able newly rearrange the music every night. A track could last half or twice the original album length; I want to play with the structure rather than just the instruments, and always with a visual counterpart that can change between performances. It’s a completely different mindset for me and a challenge that’s as exciting as it is scary and thrilling!”

Ends is available for pre-order here.