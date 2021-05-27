Giancarrlo Erra releases moving video for new single A Blues For My Father

Nosound mainman Giancarlo Erra has released a moving video for his brand new single A Blues For My Father which you can watch below. The song is taken from upcoming solo album, Departure Tapes, which will be released on Kscope on July 2.

Like the album it's taken from, A Blues For My Father is a tribute to Erra's late father, from whom he had been largely estranged since the age of 14, was terminally ill with cancer following the release of Erra's solo debut album Ends I-VII in 2019.

"After my father's passing, the mourning brought back the curiosity to go re-look at all the material I wrote during the previous months and I realised I had an album that made a lot of sense," explains Erra. "It was dark, experimental for me, confusing but also a discovery, it was a mirror in music of what I was going through. Something was missing, ‘ A Blues For My Father” the only track that I wrote once back home, and the mournful yet peaceful closure."

The deeply personal video he recalls came about after a visit to his father in hospital “on this particular visit he seemed unusually happy and excited to show me a DVD," he recalls “The footage was from the 1950’s and of his family and childhood, sadly his memory was failing at this point but once we started watching these moments came back to him, the people and the places, he was laughing and genuinely happy. I love this footage as it shows my father with his siblings and is the perfect mirror for the peaceful and warm meaning of this closure, a closure to an album and to many other things.”

Departure Tapes will be available as a gatefold LP on oxblood coloured 180g vinyl, a 2-disc CD/DVD with the DVD-A/V including high resolution stereo & 5.1 mix: DVD-V: stereo 24/48 LPCM lossless mixes, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround, DTS 96/24 5.1 Surround and DVD-A: 5.1 Surround 24/48 LPCM lossless mixes and digitally.

Pre-order Departure Tapes.