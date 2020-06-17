Trending

Get 48 cans of Brewdog beer for just £48.41 with this discount code. Plus free shipping!

By

Bundle includes Brewdog Punk IPA, Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane and more. The ultimate Father’s Day gift?

Get 48 cans of Brewdog beer for just £48.41 with this discount code. Plus free shipping!
(Image credit: Brewdog)

Father’s Day is almost here (Sunday 21 June), and who doesn’t like the gift of beer? Especially when it’s such great value.

Fine purveyors of the good stuff, Brewdog has created a best-of package containing 48 of their top beers. The Brewdog Headliners Bundle comprises 48x 330ml cans of top tipples, including 16 cans of Brewdog Punk IPA, officially the UK’s best-selling craft beer. And right now you can pick up the Brewdog Headliner bundle for just £48.41.

The Brewdog Headliner Bundle includes:

  • Punk IPA, 16 x 330ml cans
  • Dead Pony Club, 8 x 330ml cans
  • Clockwork Tangerine, 8 x 330ml cans
  • Elvis Juice, 8 x 330ml cans
  • Hazy Jane 5%, 8 x 330ml cans

The bundle is currently on sale for £56.95 (down from £71.40), but stick the Brewdog discount code Bd20407-87ne20ml in at checkout to save a further £8.54, dropping the price to £48.41. Throw free shipping into the mix and that is some Very Good Beer for a touch over £1 a can. Sign us up.

Get 48 cans of Brewdog beer for £48.41 (was £71.40)
Stick the code Bd20407-87ne20ml in at checkout and enjoy £22.99 off the usual price of this bundle, which includes classics such as Punk IPA, Elvis Juice and Dead Pony Club.View Deal

More great booze gifts

See more Louder news