Iron Maiden beer, Motorhead whisky: the best rock and metal beers, wines, whisky and gift ideas

The last few years have seen an explosion in branded beers, wines and spirits – with Iron Maiden's Trooper beer a particular success story. Here's a quick guide to what's available and where to get it.
Please drink responsibly and always remember Lemmy's rule of drinking: it's not what you drink, or how much you drink, it's how quick you drink it.
Iron Maiden Trooper 8 x 500ml pack
Back in 2015, we reported that Maiden had sold 10 million pints of Trooper, so gawd only knows what they must be at now. Tescos do in 8 packs – a great starter beer guaranteed to get any self-respecting rock/metalhead party started.View Deal
Iron Maiden Trooper Keg (5L.)
Alternatively, get that 'real pub' feel by getting a Trooper Keg from Morrisons. Brilliant as a gift for the hairy-wot-has-everything or just for the weekend…View Deal
Iron Maiden Trooper Gift Set
If you're looking for something a bit more special, you could go for the Trooper gift set. It won't get you drunk, but it will be the kind of collectible that'll no doubt sell for big bucks in years to come.View Deal
Iron Maiden Eddie Bottle Opener
C'mon. If you're going to get the Trooper in, you may as well go the whole hog and get a bottle opener made out of Eddie's head*.
*May not be made out of his actual head.View Deal
Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Mats
…And if you really, REALLY want to impress, then the final touch is Trooper beer mats. Rumours that Trooper cocktail umbrellas are coming soon are untrue and just made up by me, just then.View Deal
Motorhead Road Crew beer (330ml x12)
Raise a toast to Lemmy with the official Motorhead beer – a lovely citrus-y American pale ale that was rolled out last year. One for beer drinkers and hell raisers…View Deal
Motorhead Bastard lager (330ml x6)
Still available, but only just, snap up what's left of Motorhead Bastard Swedish lager. We drank so much we can;t even remember what it tastes like, but the bottles alone are cool as f**k. View Deal
Motorhead Single Malt Whisky 70 cl
One for special occasions. Made by Sweden's own malt whisky brewery Mackmyra Svensk, it's well reviewed and very collectible. A great gift for a Motorhead fan - or to yourself.View Deal
Motorhead Shiraz Rose Wine
You might not associate Motorhead with wine, but in the last couple of years of his life, Lemmy was a wine drinker, switching from JD & coke to rose wine on "doctor's orders" (it's made out of fruit, it's gotta be healthy, right?). This is official 'Head brand, also available in red.View Deal
Motorhead Gift Set Bundle
Featuring shot glasses, pint glass, bottle opener, hip flask and coaster set, this might seem pricey at first glance, but if you buy them all separately, it soon mounts up, a nice set for anyone born to raise hell.
Ace of Spades Bottle Opener
Not official merch, but still super cool. Fits in your wallet, sturdy design, instant rock cool.View Deal
Slayer Reign in Blood wine
A 2010 Californian Cabernet from the home state of metal's most fearsome dudes - if you down this in one (NB: NEVER down this in one), the lyrics of Angel of Death make perfect sense and the guitar solo sounds like a melodic and carefully-crafted masterpiece to rank alongside Stairway To Heaven. True Story.
Status Quo Limited Edition Dog of Two Head Ale Gift Set
The price is a bit steep for a bottle of beer – but this is a collectible, not something for a night on the sauce. View Deal
Rolling Stones Forty Licks Merlot
A cheeky red from rock's grand old hell raisers, launched to mark their 50th year. Get it, stick it in the wine cellar, sell it later? Or just get it down you - you choose.View Deal
Rolling Stones Gift Pack Crystal Head Vodka 70 cl
Cool, collectible, rare and featuring a 2CD best-of, this is a great gift for a Stones aficionado and is a double-whammy in the band-booze stakes: Crystal Head vodka is owned by Blues Brother Dan Ackroyd and contains no additives, added sugar or citrus oils, common in many types of vodka. And it comes in a glass skull. No other vodka bottle is as cool.View Deal
Crystal Head Vodka 5cl Miniature
Can't afford £90 for the Stones Crystal Vodka set? How about £9 for a cool gift idea? From Blues Brother Dan Ackroyd's Crystal Head, after you drink the vodka you have a great glass skull to keep, fill with whatever you fancy or use as a candle holder. View Deal
The Pogues Whiskey
The Pogues Whiskey is actually a decent wee dram, if you like Irish whiskey, proven by the fact that it's available in decent pubs everywhere. It doesn't make you as poetic as Shane MacGowan but neither do your teeth fall out, so swings and roundabouts. Also available in a Gift Hamper. Lend me 10 pounds and I'll buy you a drink etc.
The Police Synchronicity Syrah
It's a message in a bottle - and the message is "Every breath you take... will stink of booze and your teeth will be red".
But, c'mon, it'll be worth it. View Deal
Grateful Dead Steal your Face Syrah
Brilliantly named, the Steal your Face Syrah didn't just steal our face, it nicked our inhibitions, poured doubt on our ability to walk, and misplaced our memories of the entire night.
You know what they say: if you remember the 60s, you weren't really there.View Deal
AC/DC hipflask
An essential part of any gig-goer's armoury, this AC/DC hipflask will be your friend in times of need and bring succour to, well, that mate of yours who never has any money on him and depends on you to get the rounds in.View Deal
Skull shot glasses
Look! Shot glasses that are skull-shaped! Life is complete.View Deal
Sammy Hagar's Cooking & Partying Handbook
Listen, if there's a guy who knows how to have a good time, it's the Red Rocker: former Montrose and Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar. If you're having a party, do it properly: the Hagar way.View Deal