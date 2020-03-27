Beer and wine: How to get the best booze delivered straight to your door

As we’re all in lockdown for at least three weeks in the UK, you might be wondering where's the best place to buy beer, wine and spirits.

Stocks in supermarkets around the country have been running low in recent weeks, but don’t despair. We’ve hand-picked some of the best places that are offering home delivery services around the country to keep you in good spirits and other fine beverages.

With demand running high across the country right now, you might have to wait a little longer than normal to receive your package, so bear that in mind.

Beers: Online delivery

Beer Hawk: Beer Hawk offer a massive choice, but bear in mind that some deliveries are taking longer than usual.

Beelivery: Beelivery boats fast delivery times if your house is in the right area.

The Bottle Club: Great deals and discounts on the best craft spirits, beers and wines. Use code PUBSCLOSED5 for 5% off until end April.

Honestbrew: Honestbrew are still taking order but there might be delays.

Flavourly: Plenty of craft options are available.

Amazon UK: As always, Amazon have lots of options available and offer quick delivery.

Spirits: Online deilvery

The Drop Store: Delivering artisanal spirits and craft beer UK-wide – and if you use code thanks10, you'll get 10% off everything until end April.

Master Of Malt: A wide selection of spirits, wine and beer. Flash sales offer regular discounts.

Amazon UK: Again, Amazon have a lot of options available when it comes to spirits.

The Whisky Exchange: Shipping all over the UK, The Whisky Exchange have a whole heap of quality drams - including some at the rarer end of the spectrum.

Wine: Online delivery

Majestic Wines: There are plenty of deals available and no minimum bottle amount, home delivery only. Bear in mind that a delivery could take up to 14 days in the current climate.

Amazon UK: Amazon have lots of options available for wine connoisseurs with delivery times still fast.

The Bottle Club: There are fab deals and great discounts available on the best craft spirits, beers and wines. You can also use the code PUBSCLOSED5 for 5% off until end April.

Vinatis: Plenty of deals available and orders take a maximum of 72 hours to process.

Naked Wines: Naked Wines are continuing to take orders and deliver (existing customers only).

Slurp: Still taking orders but some may take up to 10 days to arrive.

It's also worth checking in with your local beer, wine and spirits retailers. Some are re-opening their doors and many are still taking orders for next day delivery. It's also a great way of supporting local business.