Gentle Giant reunite for new version of Proclamation

The classic Gentle Giant line-up have reunited for the first time in nearly four decades for an extraordinary new video. Pieced together over the last few months, it’s a brand new performance of Proclamation (originally from the legendary prog band’s 1974 album The Power & The Glory) including appearances from GG alumni Derek and Ray Shulman, Gary Green, Kerry Minnear, John Weathers and Malcolm Mortimore, alongside a dazzling array of contributions from some remarkably talented fans. There are also cameos from numerous notable musicians including Jakko Jakszyk, Billy Sherwood, Yes/Steve Hackett bassist Lee Pomeroy, Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network), Richard Hilton (Chic) and Mikey Heppner (Priestess).

“This terrible pandemic is being felt all over the world and with everyone being stuck at home, I figured now would be the perfect time to bring positivity out in the world, bring everyone together and celebrate our love of music and Gentle Giant,” explains Noah Shulman, son of Derek and mastermind behind this project. “Over the years I was always amazed with how many people were filming their renditions of Gentle Giant tracks from all over the world on an array of instruments. So that sparked the idea of wanting to see them all in one place, blending sounds and instruments into a single track.”

Due to be premiered online in the coming days, the Proclamation Fan Video was clearly a logistical and technical challenge to put together, not least due to the exhilarating complexity of the song itself. Directed and edited by Noah Shulman and mixed by his uncle Ray, the video is likely to be remembered most for the momentous reuniting of the real Gentle Giant, albeit only briefly and via to the wonders of remote communication. Given that the band have never seemed likely to reform in any meaningful way, this is an undeniably significant and exciting moment for fans everywhere. As Noah admits, however, it wasn’t the easiest trick to pull off.

“Yes it was quite a feat!” he laughs. “At first the band’s involvement was never my intention but as I started getting submissions [from fans], I felt like including the band would really help to solidify the idea that this project was made for the fans. So I knew seeing everyone up on screen would make them really happy. It made me happy! It’s a sort of thank you from the band to the fans.”

Prog Magazine is proud t host the world premiere of the new Proclamation video at 2pm on Wednesday July 15.