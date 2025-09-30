Watch the surviving members of REO Speedwagon's classic lineup reunite for the first time in 37 years
Kevin Cronin, Neal Doughty, Bruce Hall and Alan Gratzer joined the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's marching band for a homecoming medley of REO Speedwagon classics
The ice has thawed. At the weekend, the four surviving members of REO Speedwagon's classic 1977-1988 lineup finally reunited.
The four musicians – frontman Kevin Cronin, keyboardist Neal Doughty, bassist Bruce Hall and drummer Alan Gratzer – appeared together at halftime during the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s home college football game against the University of Southern California Trojans. It was the quartet's first show together since Gratzer retired in 1988.
"Hi, everybody. I’m Kevin," Cronin told the crowd. "On behalf of Alan, Neil, Bruce, and the entire REO Speedwagon family, I want to thank the people of Illinois, the city of Champaign-Urbana, and this great university for providing a springboard for our music that launched us on a mind-blowing musical experience. Thanks, you guys."
The band then joined the University's 400-piece Marching Illini band for a slickly choreographed medley of three early REO Speedwagon favourites: Ridin' the Storm Out – written by the fifth member of the classic lineup, late guitarist Gary Richrath – Roll With the Changes and 157 Riverside Avenue.
Cronin, Doughty, Hall, and Gratzer also served as Grand Marshals at the University's homecoming parade on Friday.
Cronin, who announced last year that he'd no longer be touring under the REO Speedwagon banner due to "irreconcilable differences" with longtime bassist Hall, has admitted that going out under his own name has not been as successful as he'd hoped.
Perhaps the weekend's activities will mark the first public step towards a full reconciliation, especially as the band's presence spurred the home team to a narrow 34-32 victory over the Trojans, with quarterback Luke Altmyer completing 20 of 26 passes for a total of 328 yards and two touchdowns.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.