A new memoir by Derek Shulman, Giant Steps: My Improbable Journey From Stage Lights To Executive Heights, tells a story like no other.

The book chronicles Shulman's journey from frontman of progressive rock icons Gentle Giant to successful record company executive, a second career that saw him sign Bon Jovi, Dream Theater and Slipknot and work with AC/DC, Yes, Pantera and Black Sabbath.

The latter are the subject of a new animation by Noah Shulman (Derek's son) that tells the story of one of the murkier parts of Black Sabbath's career, when Shulman Sr. suspected that both Gentle Giant and Ozzy & Co. were being "ripped off" by their management company, led by former Don Arden assistant Patrick Meehan.

Famously, the members of Black Sabbath claimed to have received $1000 each for their appearance at the California Jam in 1974, despite the band being paid a reported $250,000 to appear.

"Sharing managers connected the two bands more closely than either could have imagined," says the animation's narrator, author and podcaster Jon Wiederhorn. "When General Giant suspected they were being ripped off, they did some digging and found out that yes, they were being screwed, but Black Sabbath was being fleeced. So, General Giant informed the metal legends about the debacle."

"I pulled Ozzy and Tony aside and told them, and they were obviously completely understandably horrified," says Derek Shulman. "They said, 'What are you talking about?' And they said, 'Okay, you guys and us, we should all get together in a room and confront these damn guys as soon as possible."

"The company, of course, said, 'Oh, don't worry. Everything's tied up in the company. You'll be fine. You'll be okay.' Well, they obviously didn't believe him. And Tony said, 'What the hell do you mean?' And Ozzy, who was sitting next to Tony, picked up a bottle of Scotch that he had already drunk and hurled it right at Pat Meehan's head and missed by literally half an inch, and it smashed right against the wall behind him."

Eventually, Gentle Giant were able to buy out their contract with Meehan for £94,000, while Sabbath fired him and subsequently became embroiled in a protracted legal battle that would hinder the recording of their Sabotage album and inspire The Writ, a rare Black Sabbath song with lyrics by Ozzy Osbourne.

Watch the full animation below.

Giant Steps: My Improbable Journey From Stage Lights to Executive Heights is published on October 7. Signed copies can be pre-ordered from the Gentle Giant webstore until July 31.