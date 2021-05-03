Gentle Giant release video for new Steven Wilson remix of Just The Same

Gentle Giant have released a new music video for Just The Same. The video has been created by Derek Shulman's son Noah and can be seen in full below. It features a brand new Steven Wilson remix and heralds the announcement that Free Hand, the parent album, will be reissued on June 25.

Free Hand was Gentle Giant’s seventh album, originally released in July 1975. It was the most commercially successful of the band’s career reaching the Top 40 album chart in Billboard Magazine. It stands as the culmination of the band’s maturity, following the successes of In A Glass House and The Power And The Glory.

By the time Free Hand was released Gentle Giant had become a major headliner in its own right. All the members were multi-instrumentalists. The band was never afraid of surprising an audience with a four-part recorder ensemble followed by a vibraphone solo, all the while rocking the audience and thoroughly enjoying themselves onstage at the same time.

Steven Wilson has again remixed Free Hand (as he did with the reissue of The Power And The Glory in 2014). Wilson’s remixed version of Free Hand will be released in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and accompanied by custom animated visuals for each track on Blu-ray.

In addition, the original flat mix, original 1975 quad mix and an instrumental mix will all be included in a digipak CD. A double vinyl album will also be released with both the original flat mix and the Steven Wilson remixed version. The initial first pressing will include a limited edition transparent red version.

Pre-order Free Hand.