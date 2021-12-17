Gazpacho release new live video of Fireworker

Norwegian art rockers Gazpacho have released a new live video for their song Fireworker which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming Fireworker At St. Croix, a recording of the band's live stream for their 2020 album Fireworker, which will be released through Kscope on March 11.

Unable to tour their most recent album, yet having a well-honed show rehearsed and the prospect of a long period off the road, the band had a decision to make. The idea of a live stream which would reach fans far and wide quickly presented itself and the band had a perfect setting in their very own rehearsal space in beautiful Fredrikstad.

"Gazpacho has always been an ‘anti band’, in the sense that we strive to do things differently," explains keyboard player Thomas Andersen. "For this reason, we wanted an ‘honest’ live stream where we decided not to play the gig on an empty stage with a light show. Instead, we decided to perform it exactly how we play when we record or rehearse in the actual room we use."

The original stream has now been completely re-edited and expanded with 30 minutes of additional material not included in the original broadcast, all remixed in glorious 5.1 surround sound. The Blu-Ray edition also contains 2.5 hours of bonus material including promo videos, interviews and a bonus concert filmed at the last night of the Soyuz Tour in 2019. There will also be a deluxe four-disc hardback book edition.

The show soundtrack will be available on CD, double LP on black vinyl and as a digital album.

Gazpacho have also announced a short run of European tour dates with Pure Reason Revolution. You can see the dates below.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Gazpacho live dates:

Apr 8: GER Stuttgart Club Cann

Apr 9: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Apr 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater

Apr 11: GER Cologne Die Kantine

Apr 13: NED Breda Mezz

Apr 14: NED Zwolle Hedon

Apr 16: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Apr 18: UK London Hackney EartH theatre