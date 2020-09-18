Gazpacho share the title track from their new album Fireworker

Gazpacho have released a video to the title track of their new album, Fireworker – out now via Kscope.

Keyboard player and songwriter Thomas Anderson explains the concept behind it, “The album is about our deepest instinctual side and the Fireworker who controls us from within. The existence of this entity seems to be something we have always known and celebrated within our older cultures through rituals where we have projected sides of the Fireworker onto Gods. We recognised these sides of our personalities as alien and not a true part of us. The masks that have been used all seem to reveal sides of the creature and they are many and varied. This film shows a small selection of the faces of the Fireworker. May it look upon you with mercy. Enjoy!”

The Norwegian sextet recently rescheduled their upcoming tour with Pure Reason Revolution to next autumn.



Gazpacho 2021 tour (with support from Pure Reason Revolution)

08.10: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

09.10: Poznan U Bazula, Poland

10.10: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

12.10: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

14.10: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

15:10 Breda Mezz, Netherlands

16.10: Paris Petit Bain, France

17.10 London Islington Assembly Hall, UK