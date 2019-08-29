Gazpacho finish writing new album

Norwegian proggers Gazpacho have announced they have finished writing their new album and are preparing to enter the recording studio to record the follow up to the space-themed Soyuz, which was released in 2018.

In a statement on the band's Facebook page the band announce: "A sign of life. We are currently pretty much done with the writing part, which is always fun, of our new album and about to dig into the actual recording of it. It sounds... I would have to say very much different from the earlier stuff but also similar. Much better I think but you will be the judges of that eventually my dear people."

Gazpacho will appear at this year's prog Dreams Festival at De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Holland later this month. They appear on Day Two of the festival, on September 21 along with IO Earth, The Dame, Verbal Delerium and IT. Day one of the event on Friday 20 features Von Hertzen Brothers, The Paradox Twin and Sky Architect.

Ticket information can be found here.