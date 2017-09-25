Galactic Cowboys premiere Internal Masquerade video

Galactic Cowboys have premiered their new video for Internal Masquerade exclusively with Prog.

The track has been taken from Long Way Back To The Moon – their first album with the original lineup of guitarist Dane Sonnier, vocalist Ben C Huggins, drummer/keyboardist Alan Doss and bassist Monty Colvin since 2000’s Let It Go.

It will be released on November 17 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

Huggins says: “We said we’d only come back if the world needed us. When Mascot sent out the distress call we knew it was time to return. Get ready world. Here come Galactic Cowboys!”

Colvin adds: “It was an absolute pleasure getting back together with the guys to record this album. I think we’ve all grown as musicians and as people since we first got together in 1989 – and I think our fans will really love this new stuff.”

A full album tracklist will be revealed in due course. See the cover art below.

Galactic Cowboys have also announced that they’ll play a show at Fitzgerald’s in Houston on December 1 – the very first venue they ever played together.

Galactic Cowboys return with first album in 17 years