Listen to epic new Primus track The Trek

Primus have released a video for their new track titled The Trek.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album The Desaturating Seven, which will arrive on September 29 via ATO Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Primus And The Chocolate Factory With The Fungi Ensemble was inspired by children’s book The Rainbow Goblins, which tells the tale of seven goblins who capture rainbows to drain the world of its colour.

The new video features an excerpt from chapter three of the book, read by vocalist and bassist Les Claypool’s alter ego Christopher P. Bacon, with the band previously releasing snippets from chapter one and two. Watch all three videos below.

Speaking previously about the album Claypool said: “Many years ago when my children were little kidlets scurrying around the place wreaking havoc and whatnot until it was time for bed and book time, my wife turned them on to a book called The Rainbow Goblins by Ul De Rico.

“The dark imagery and beauty of the art struck me immediately and I thought, ‘This would make good fodder for a piece of music.’

“The use of colour and darkness both in the paintings and the writing was compelling and now, near two decades later, the metaphor of greed, gluttony and deceit versus the unity of the masses is eerily relevant.

“I brought the notion to the Primus guys and they were all for it. Plus, I figured it’s about time someone brought ‘Goblin Rock’ back to the fold.”

The Desaturating Seven is now available for pre-order.

Primus The Desaturating Seven tracklist

The Valley The Seven The Trek The Scheme The Dream The Storm The Ends?

Oct 20: San Antonio Sunken Gardens, TX

Oct 21: Houston White Oak Lawn, TX

Oct 22: Austin City Limits Live, TX

Oct 24: Nashville War Memorial, TN

Oct 27: Albany Palace Theater, NY

Oct 28: Washington The Anthem, DC (With Clutch)

Oct 29: Port Chester Capitol Theater, NY

Oct 31: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 02: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 03: Cincinnati The Taft Theater, OH

Nov 04: Louisville Palace Theater, KY

Nov 05: St. Louis Peabody Theater, MO

Nov 07: Knoxville Tennessee Theater, TN

Nov 09: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 10: Orlando Hard Rock Hotel, FL

Nov 11: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 13: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA

Dec 29: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 30: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

