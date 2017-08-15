Galactic Cowboys return with first album in 17 years

Galactic Cowboys have announced they’re planning on releasing their first album in 17 years with their original lineup.

Guitarist Dane Sonnier, vocalist Ben C Huggins, drummer/keyboardist Alan Doss and bassist Monty Colvin are currently putting the pieces in place for their first album together since 1993’s Space In Your Face – and the band’s first since disbanding following the release of Let It Go in 2000.

The as-yet-untitled record will arrive via Mascot Label Group.

Colvin says: “I am very excited to restart the artistic engine of Galactic Cowboys and bring the universe new music! We’re looking forward to a great working relationship with Mascot!”

Huggins adds: “We said we’d only come back if the world needed us. When Mascot sent out the distress call we knew it was time to return. Get ready world. Here come Galactic Cowboys!”

Talking about their addition to the label, CEO Ed Van Zijl says: “Every music enthusiast has a favourite band that they dream would reunite one day.

“Fans worldwide will be stoked to see Galactic Cowboys back in their original lineup, and so are we. We’re excited to have them be part of our growing Mascot family!”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Fad gadgets: The gizmos putting the prog into progress