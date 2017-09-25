Deadly Circus Fire premiere video for Shinigami Fall

Deadly Circus Fire have released a video for their track Shinigami Fall exclusively with Prog.

It’s the band’s first promo to feature new singer David Pear, who joined in July this year, replacing founding frontman Adam Grant.

Guitarist Save Addario tells Prog: “We are very proud to unleash the music video for Shinigami Fall the first track of our upcoming third album.

“We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts everyone has helped us on this project. It was truly an incredible and challenging experience.”

Pear said on joining the band: “I am very honoured and happy to announce a new chapter in my life and musical career beginning now.

“I have joined forces with one of my favourite band ever since the discovery of The King And The Bishop through a Metal Hammer release back in 2012⁄ 13 and it was love at first listen.

“It is not often that you get a chance from your favourite band to join their family! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such amazingly talented and creative musicians.”

Deadly Circus Fire will support Uneven Structure at London’s Underworld on October 9 – a bill that will also include Voyager and Eater Of Man. Find tickets for the show direct from the venue’s website.

