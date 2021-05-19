Frost* release new video for Island Life

UK prog rockers Frost* have released a video for their new single Island Life, which you can watch below.

it's taken from the band's most recent album Day And Age which was released through InsideOut Music last month.

Day And Age was part written and recorded over the course of a prolific week at a rented cottage in Helford, Cornwall which the band converted into a recording studio. Day one saw them write and record Skywards, Island Life was written on day two. On day three, the duo wrote what was to become the title and defining track of the new album, Day And Age.

The following January, the band setup a new temporary studio for a further week in a converted coastguard tower at Dungeness in East Sussex. “We were 30 feet by the sea, next to a nuclear power station and a lighthouse, in midwinter. So there was hardly any daylight and the weather was dreadful”, laughs bassist Nathan King, “We wrote Terrestrial and Repeat To Fade there and you can definitely hear the bleak isolated oppression having an effect on us. The songs we wrote were far darker – the wind howling round the building at night, the power station generating crackles on the audio, a huge lighthouse next door sweeping light into the fog every 30 seconds and John screaming “ENJOY YOURSELVES YOU SCUM” into a microphone. It was absolutely brilliant!”

Day And Age features Godfrey once again joined by John Mitchell and Nathan King, as well as three guest drummers; Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister), Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban) and Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre). The album also features contributions from the actor Jason Isaacs.

Day And Age is available as a limited 2CD (including a bonus disc of instrumentals) and gatefold 180g vinyl/CD (with etching on Side D), and as digital album.

Frost* have previously released videos for Day And Age and Terrestrial.

Get Day And Age.