Frost* re-sign with InsideOut for new albums and a reissue series

Frost* have announced that they’ve re-signed with InsideOut Music.

The new deal means that two new Frost* studio albums will be released, along with a live album, which was recorded at Dingwalls in London in 2017. In addition, InsideOut Music will oversee the reissue of the band’s back catalogue.

Producer, keyboardist and vocalist Jem Godfrey says: “InsideOut have been a long-suffering supporter of Frost*. Unwaveringly supportive even when I was lobbing as many toys as I could find out of my pram.

“As time has passed, I’ve grown up and come to realise what a luxury it is to have a record company of this calibre covering your back. Many bands don’t have that luxury so I’m absolutely raring to go with the new album and the one beyond that.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: “I am really pleased that we managed to extend our partnership with Frost* mastermind Jem Godfrey.

“His unpredictable nature and humour is a breath of fresh air in this genre and provides for some of the best music we have released on the label. Let's see what mischief we can come up with in the years to come!”

Further details on the upcoming releases will be revealed in due course.

Frost*'s last studio album was 2016's Falling Satellites.