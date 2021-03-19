Frost* launch new video for new single Terrestrial

UK prog rockers Frost* have released a video for their new single Terrestrial, which you can watch below. it's the first new music from the band's upcoming album Day And Age which will be released through InsideOut Music on May 14.

“Terrestrial is about Donald Crowhurst who disappeared while competing in the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race never to be found," explains Frost* ,mainman Jem Godfrey. "The last page of his logbook contained the words: 'I have no need to prolong the game. It is finished – It is finished IT IS THE MERCY'."

Day And Age was written in a rented cottage in Helford, Cornwall in September 2019 by Godfrey and guitarist John Mitchell and the following January in a converted coastguard tower at Dungeness in East Sussex.

The new album features Godfrey once again joined by John Mitchell and Nathan King, as well as three guest drummers; Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister), Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban) and Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre). The album also features contributions from the actor Jason Isaacs.

Day And Age will be released on limited 2CD (including a bonus disc of instrumentals) and gatefold 180g vinyl/CD (with etching on Side D), and as digital album.

Pre-order Day And Age.