Frost* release video for title track of new album Day And Age

UK prog rockers Frost* have released a brand new video for Day And Age. It's the title track of the band's upcoming album which will be released through InsideOut Music on May 14. You can watch the video below.

“Day And Age is about how we have become a planet full of transmitters," explains mianman Jem Godfrey. "Everyone has the power to convey their thoughts far and wide. However nobody is listening because they’re too busy transmitting.”

The new album was written in a rented cottage in Helford, Cornwall in September 2019 by Godfrey and guitarist John Mitchell and the following January in a converted coastguard tower at Dungeness in East Sussex. It features Godfrey once again joined by John Mitchell and Nathan King, as well as three guest drummers; Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister), Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban) and Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre). The album also features contributions from the actor Jason Isaacs.

Frost* have previously released a video for Terrestrial.

Day And Age will be released on limited 2CD (including a bonus disc of instrumentals) and gatefold 180g vinyl/CD (with etching on Side D), and as digital album.

Pre-order Day And Age.