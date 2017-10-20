Evanescence premiere video for their majestic new track Imperfection

Evanescence have released a video for their new track Imperfection.

It will appear on the band’s upcoming album Synthesis which will feature reworkings of some of their best-loved songs, with Imperfection one of two new tracks included. The follow-up to Evanescence’s self-titled 2011 record will launch on November 17 and is now available for pre-order.

Vocalist Amy Lee said: “For me, this is the most important song on the album. I struggled with the lyrics for a long time because there was a lifetime of work to live up to and I wasn’t sure what to say or how to be good enough.

“When it finally started pouring out of me, it was undeniable. I had no choice. It’s for all the people we’ve lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression.”

Lee revealed she sings from the perspective of “the person left behind, the person in the waiting room” and adds: “It’s a plea to fight for your life, to stay. Don’t give into the fear – I have to tell myself that every day.

“Nobody is perfect. We are all imperfect and it’s precisely those imperfections that make us who we are and we have to embrace them because there’s so much beauty in those differences. Life is worth fighting for. You are worth fighting for.”

Evanescence are currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe in March next year. Find a list of their live dates below, along with the Synthesis tracklist and cover art.

Evanescence Synthesis tracklist

Overture Never Go Back Hi-Lo My Heart Is Broken Lacrymosa The End Of The Dream Bring Me To Life (Synthesis) Unraveling (Interlude) Imaginary Secret Door Lithium Lost In Paradise Your Star My Immortal The In-Between (Piano Solo) Imperfection

Oct 20: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Oct 22: Irving The Pavilion, TX

Oct 23: New Orleans Mahalia Jackson Theater For The Performing Arts, LA

Oct 25: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 27: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 28: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Oct 30: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall For The Performing Arts, PA

Oct 31: Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor, MD

Nov 02: Upper Darby Tower Theater, PA

Nov 03: New London Foxwood Resorts Casino, CT

Nov 05: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Nov 07: Bethlehem Sands Events Center, PA

Nov 08: Baltimore Hippodrome Theatre, MD

Nov 10: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Nov 30: Chicago Theatre, IL

Dec 02: Carmel The Palladium, IN

Dec 03: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Dec 05: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Dec 06: Madison Orpheum Theatre, WI

Dec 08: Toronto Song Centre For The Performing Arts, ON

Dec 09: Windsor Caesar’s, ON

Dec 11: Kansas City Music Hall, MO

Dec 13: Denver Paramount Theater, CO

Dec 15: Reno Grand Theatre, NV

Dec 16: San Francisco Masonic Auditorium, CA

Dec 19: Portland Arlene Schitzer Concert Hall, OR

Feb 11: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 13: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Feb 14: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Feb 16: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Mar 12: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia

Mar 15: St Petersburg Yubi, Russia

Mar 17: Prague Kongress Centre, Czech Republic

Mar 19: Milan Arcimboldi Theatre, Italy

Mar 20: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Mar 22: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Mar 23: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Mar 25: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Mar 26: Dusseldoft Mitsibushi-Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 28: Paris Grand Rex, France

Mar 30: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Mar 31: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Apr 02: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Apr 03: Nottingham Arena, UK

Apr 05: Glasgow Armadillo, UK

Apr 06: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Apr 08: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

