Listen to new Foo Fighters track Soldier

Foo Fighters have released a new single titled Soldier which was recorded during sessions for their latest album Concrete And Gold.

The song appears on the new 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood compilation album, which also features artists including Sleater-Kinney, Bon Iver, Chvrches and Bjork.

Money raised from sales of the album will go to Planned Parenthood, which provides sexual health care in the US and around the world.

Concrete And Gold was released in September, with the Foos recently announcing three stadium shows in England for next June.

They’ll play at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 19, 2018, and at the London Stadium on June 22 and 23. Tickets go on sale today (October 20) via Gigs And Tours.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways, Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl said: “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with producer Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement. Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

The Foos are currently on tour across the US and will play Cincinnati’s US Bank Arena later tonight.

