“I feel a sense of purpose to put something good into the world”: Amy Lee reveals which videogame changed her life – and that Evanescence are hard at work on their new album

Evanescence singer has named the videogame that’s had the deepest impact on her life.

In a new video posted to social media, the frontwoman of the nu metal-era stars, who just lent a new song to the Netflix adaptation of action-adventure game Devil May Cry, says she has a long-running love of the Legend Of Zelda series, dating back to its 1998 entry Ocarina Of Time.

“I am a huge Legend Of Zelda fan, for life,” says Lee. “Ocarina Of Time was my first RPG experience. I still play it from time to time to calm my heart down and put me to sleep. Throughout my life, as they’ve gone into [latest titles] Breath Of The Wild and Tears Of The Kingdom, there’s just been this ongoing life journey with me and my family and The Legend Of Zelda.”

Lee then reveals that her only tattoo, found on her wrist, is of the life hearts that appear in the heads-up display of the Zelda games.

In the same video, Lee also talks about Evanescence’s progress with new music. The band released their latest album, The Bitter Truth, back in 2021.

“We’re working on new music right now,” she says, “so this [the Devil May Cry soundtrack] couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve been writing for our new album. Creation is something that we need right now – like, need. And I feel a sense of purpose to put something good into the world.”

Evanescence released Afterlife, their entry onto the Devil May Cry soundtrack, on March 27. When the song came out, the band said they are “primarily focussed on creating new music this year”. Lee elaborated during a recent interview with Audacy Music, calling Afterlife “the first of many” new songs.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We are working on a lot of songs right now for the new album, but this came up through Netflix, and we were just really excited to have an excuse to get in there right away,” she said (via Blabbermouth).

When asked if Evanescence have a new album coming, she answered, “I don’t have a date for you. We are just working. We got off the road in November or something, and we’ve been just creative.”

Despite their focus on recording their next album, Evanescence will play a handful of concerts this year. They’re supporting Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 14, then playing as the special guests of My Chemical Romance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on September 13.

After that, the band will play Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky on September 21 and support Metallica in Australia and New Zealand in November. See all dates and details via their website.