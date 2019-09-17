Evanescence and Within Temptation announce co-headline European tour

Evanescence and Within Temptation have announced a European co-headline tour under the Worlds Collide banner.

The bands will join forces in April next year for a run of 12 shows, kicking off at the Brussels Palais on April 4 and wrapping up at Amsterdam’s Ziggodome on the 21st of the month.

Evanescence’s Amy Lee says: “We are very excited to join forces with Within Temptation for what I know will be an epic tour in April.

“We’ve had people ask us about doing something together for a long time, and we’re going to make it worth the wait! Looking forward to hearing Sharon den Adel’s gorgeous voice every night!”

Within Temptation’s den Adel adds: “This is going to be a tour you don’t want to miss! It was really great meeting Amy and the rest of the band recently. I think we have a lot in common but most of all I’m sure that we share the same passion and fire for what we love doing most.

“I’m really looking forward to touring Europe together and to make it memorable.”

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (September 20).

Find a list of dates below.

Evanescence and Within Temptation: Worlds Collide tour

Apr 04: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 05: Paris Accor Hotel Arena, France

Apr 07: London The O2, UK

Apr 09: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Apr 11: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 17: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 20: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Hall, Germany

Apr 21: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands