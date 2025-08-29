Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante and Poppy will release a collaborative single soon, and we could not be more hyped

Three of heavy metal’s greatest figureheads – Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Poppy, and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlate – are teasing a collaborative track called End Of You.

The build-up to the new song began on Tuesday (August 26), when the three singers posted an image of themselves together on their individual social media accounts.

The picture came with no caption or additional information, but on Thursday (August 28), the trio returned to each post a snippet of a video depicting all three of them in black and white, soundtracked by synthy music and vocals, and with a description that simply says “End Of You”.

Watch the new clip below.

Numerous sources, including The PRP and Kerrang!, are reporting that End Of You is the title of a new collaborative single set to drop soon.

Sumerian Records have shared the teasers on social media, hinting that they will release the team-up, and ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish has commented on the Tuesday photos, suggesting he may be involved as a producer. Since leaving Bring Me in December 2023, Fish has produced for Spiritbox, Poppy, Architects, House Of Protection and more.

Poppy, Spiritbox and Evanescence have interacted before. Last year, Poppy performed the song Soft Spine with Spiritbox during the band’s set at US festival Louder Than Life in September. At the Grammy Awards in February, LaPlante was confused for Poppy during a red carpet interview. Video footage of the interaction, and LaPlante’s mature handling of the mixup, quickly went viral.

In June, Evanescence announced a handful of North American headline shows for September, taking place between a show supporting My Chemical Romance and a stop at Louder Than Life, and Poppy will act as support for those dates.

Poppy released her latest album Negative Spaces last year via Sumerian, and Spiritbox’s second album Tsunami Sea dropped in March via Pale Chord/Rise. Evanescence are currently working on a new album, tentatively scheduled for 2026, and have released the singles Afterlife and Fight Like A Girl this year.