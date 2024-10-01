Watch Spiritbox perform with Poppy, Jinjer and Architects during Louder Than Life festival this weekend

Spiritbox were joined by Poppy, plus members of Jinjer and Architects, during their set at Louder Than Life festival last week.

The Canadian metalcore sensations played an eight-song set at the Louisville festival on Sunday (September 29). Poppy joined them onstage for new track Soft Spine, which was released last month. Architects frontman Sam Carter came on during Yellowjacket, immediately followed by a performance of Circle With Me with Jinjer singer Tatiana Shmayluk. Watch video of the three performances below.

After the show, Spiritbox posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of frontwoman Courtney LaPlante backstage with Poppy and Shmayluk at Louder Than Life. “all the girls are girling,” they wrote as a caption.

Louder Than Life was scheduled to take place from September 26 to 29 but had its second day cancelled as a result of extreme weather. The day was supposed to be headlined by Slayer, who played their first live show in five years the week beforehand. Anthrax, Evanescence, In This Moment and more also had their sets cancelled.

Spiritbox released their new EP, The Fear Of Fear, late last year and seem to be working on new music. In a December interview with Revolver, LaPlante said, “I’m looking forward to making new music. That’s the thing that has been missing for most of this year. ’Cause we have our new EP, but we made it at the beginning of the year. So it feels time to incubate something new.”

In January, the band shared a photo of themselves in the studio with former Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist/producer Jordan Fish.

Spiritbox will headline a European tour in February. The run will start with a show at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, marking the band’s biggest-ever UK headline gig. See further details of the tour below.

Spiritbox ft Poppy - Soft Spine : Live at Louder than Life, Louisville KY 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Spiritbox ft Sam Carter - Yellowjacket : Live at Louder than Life, Louisville KY 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Spiritbox ft Tatiana Shmayluk - Circle With Me : Live at Louder than Life, Louisville KY 2024 - YouTube Watch On

all the girls are girling 📸 @thiswildbemis pic.twitter.com/Bdsx4LtE0ASeptember 29, 2024

Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Feb 18: Paris L’Olympia, France

Feb 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 23: Hamburg Freiheit 36, Germany