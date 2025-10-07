Hear Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante sing electro-metal banger Ties That Bind, from the soundtrack of new fighting game 2XKO

Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante has lent her voice to a song on a new fighting game.

On Monday (October 6), Riot Games, the developers of new title 2XKO, released the track Ties That Bind featuring LaPlante. It preceded the release of the game, which is available on PC as of today (October 7). Watch the music video below.

2XKO is a free-to-play, two-player game with characters from the League Of Legends franchise. Promotional materials say of the new title (via NME): “Good teamwork can make the difference between victory and defeat. Master a variety of unique tag and assist mechanics to outplay the enemy duo and secure your spot at the top.”

2XKO is currently in early access on PC, and PlayStation and Xbox releases are expected to follow in the near future.

Riot Games has done a number of rock and metal collaborations over the years. The official 2XKO theme song, Let’s Go, was performed by instrumental rock dynamos Polyphia. The company has previously worked with Linkin Park, with the nu metal titans’ song Heavy Is The Crown having been the theme for the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship.

As for LaPlante, this is her second major collaborative project in recent months. In August, the singer teamed up with Poppy and Evanescence singer Amy Lee for the crossover song End Of You. Lee said that the standalone single was “about challenging the norms and showing how strong we are when unified as women”. Former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish produced the team-up, which came out via Sumerian Records.

Spiritbox released their highly anticipated second album, Tsunami Sea, in March. The band will kick off a North American tour with Periphery and Honey Revenge on November 12 in Toronto, Canada. See all of the dates and details via their website.

