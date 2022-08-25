Enslaved share concept video for brand new single Kingdom

By ( ) published

Norwegian prog metallers drop surprise stand alone single Kingdom

Enslaved
(Image credit: Roy Bjørge)

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a conceptual video for their brand new single Kingdom, which is out now and which you can watch below.

The new single seems to be a stand alone release, with currently no announcement about a forthcoming new studio album.

Enslaved did release the Caravans To The Outer World EP last October, and re-worked Bound By Allegiance, originally from the band's 2004 album Isa, with psychedelic Norwegian proggers Shaman Elephant earlier this year, all of which have built on the more experimental approach taken by the band on 2020's Utgard.

Kingdom seems to follow that approach, mixing the band's metal, prog and other musical influences.

Kingdom - a tribute to the endurance of ideas and the people that carry them forward through hardship and fatigue, for the benefit of us all," says guitarist Ivar Bjørnson.

"Musically, it is a tribute to the Riff and the Rite: to the Teutonic thrash kings, to space rock, to the ambient pioneers of the 70s. With this we ask you to join us on this coming trek. Thanks for listening!"

Stream/download Kingdom.

Enslaved

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.