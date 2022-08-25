Enslaved share concept video for brand new single Kingdom

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a conceptual video for their brand new single Kingdom, which is out now and which you can watch below.

The new single seems to be a stand alone release, with currently no announcement about a forthcoming new studio album.

Enslaved did release the Caravans To The Outer World EP last October, and re-worked Bound By Allegiance, originally from the band's 2004 album Isa, with psychedelic Norwegian proggers Shaman Elephant earlier this year, all of which have built on the more experimental approach taken by the band on 2020's Utgard.

Kingdom seems to follow that approach, mixing the band's metal, prog and other musical influences.

“Kingdom - a tribute to the endurance of ideas and the people that carry them forward through hardship and fatigue, for the benefit of us all," says guitarist Ivar Bjørnson.

"Musically, it is a tribute to the Riff and the Rite: to the Teutonic thrash kings, to space rock, to the ambient pioneers of the 70s. With this we ask you to join us on this coming trek. Thanks for listening!"

Stream/download Kingdom.