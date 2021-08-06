Enslaved release video for title track of new EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved today announce the release of a brand new four-track EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds, which will be released through Nuclear Blast Records on October 1. You can watch a video for the EP's title track below.

"This is the story that wanted to be told, and this is music that demanded to be heard," says guitarist Ivar Bjørnson. "Who are we to question that? After Utgard, the path ahead cleared itself - and we followed; past, present and future melted together in an EP that marks one giant leap for us. Into…"

The EP is said to form a bridge between what has gone before to where the band intend to head in the future. A such it mixes the "neck breaking riffage that points backwards to the raw beginnings of Enslaved with melodic breakaways and proggy slingshots onto new orbits..."

Caravans To The Outer Worlds will be available as both as four different coloured vinyl releases, cloud grey, moonstone, odyssey and springtime and as a digital release. You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Caravans To The Outer Worlds.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Enslaved: Caravans To The Outer Worlds

1. Caravans to the Outer Worlds

2. Intermezzo I: Lonnlig. Gudlig.

3. Ruun II - The Epitaph

4. Intermezzo II: The Navigator